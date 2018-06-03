Campaigners bare all on their bicycles for city’s naked bike ride

NATURISTS and those wanting to raise awareness for a good cause bared all on their bicycles over the weekend.

Almost 50 people took part in the The World Naked Bike Ride on Saturday – an annual demonstration that draws attention to oil and gas dependency and the safety of cyclists on the road.

Leo Smith is body painted by Fiona Jones before the ride. 'Picture: Vernon Nash (180390-138) PPP-180206-181734006

The group, many of whom were completely naked, travelled from Peronne Road in Hilsea through North End, Fratton and to Southsea.

Ian Henden, 70, is one of the organisers of the city’s event, and said that although it’s a global one, it’s been running in Portsmouth for eight years.

‘We’re using oil far too quickly and one day it’s going to run out,’ he said.

‘If we can get people out their cars for short journeys we can help conserve oil, it needs to be used more intelligently.

Husband and wife Gene and Diane Robinson. 'Picture: Vernon Nash (180390-156) PPP-180206-181809006

‘In terms of cycle safety, we want cycle lanes where they’re sensible, not just where there’s a bit of spare land between a couple of roundabouts.

‘We also want better education about the use of cycle lanes. What we’re doing today makes people sit up and take notice.’

Rides take place in more than forty locations in the UK and around the world.

Husband and wife Diane and Gene Robinson, from Cumbria, travel across the country for naked bike rides.

Simon Terry helped to marshall the event'. Picture: Vernon Nash (180390-158) PPP-180206-181821006

Gene, 75, said: ‘It’s fantastic fun, we find it exhilarating.

‘The first time we did it, it was weird but now we love it.

‘We’re going to the Isle of Wight for a naked bike ride, then London, Brighton, and Ireland. It gets you to places you’ve never been before.’