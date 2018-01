A CAR owner was left ‘gutted’ after his vehicle was found on fire in the middle of the night.

Firefighters from Cosham were called out at 5.25am on Friday morning to Magdala Road, where they discovered the car parked by the side of the road.

A fire station spokesman said firefighters spoke to the owner of the Mitsubishi FTO, who was described as being ‘gutted’ by the news.

The spokesman said they did not know what caused the fire, but it could have been a wiring problem.