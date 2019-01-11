Cascades carols raise hundreds of pounds for Portsmouth causes

A CAROL concert at a Portsmouth shopping centre has raised hundreds of pounds, which will be pumped back into good causes in the surrounding area.

More than half a dozen schools took to the Cascades Shopping Centre in Commercial Road during the run-up to Christmas, for a day of carols organised by the Rotary Club of Southsea Castle.

The event was a tremendous success, with more than £700 being raised on the day.

Carol Jenkinson from the Rotary Club of Southsea Castle explained that the decade-old event has always proven popular.

She said: ‘We have been doing this as a rotary club for a number of years now, and it is always well-supported.

‘We try to involve as many schools as possible and cannot thank St Johns College, Mayville High School, St John’s Catholic Primary, Wimborne Junior Schools, Crookhorn College, Copnor Junior and Flying Bull Schools for their support.

‘Most of the songs were Christmas carols, but one school also sang some songs from The Greatest Showman, which was great.’

Carol says that everyone at the Cascades on the day thoroughly enjoyed the music and laughter that came with the event.

She said: ‘Things like this just bring a tear to your eye and a lump in your throat; hearing the youngsters singing their hearts out can be quite emotional.

‘The older shoppers seem to especially enjoy it – it’s nice to lift people’s spirits while they shop.

‘It’s great to have raised so much money as well, knowing that it will all go back to good causes across the area like the Elizabeth Foundation.’

Almost all of the money raised will be donated back to causes in Southsea area.

Carol said: ‘The children are the ones who raise the money, so it only makes sense that it goes back to charities that support them.’