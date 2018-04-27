Cash raised to save Pompey set to be ‘used twice’ for good causes

CASH raised to save Pompey is set to be ‘used twice’ as £10,000 will be dished out to charities in the area.

The money was raised through gigs in 2013 as part of the plan for fan ownership of Portsmouth Football Club.

But after the group who raised the money received it back from the Pompey Supporters’ Trust, they decided to give it to charities.

Ten shares were bought in the club with the cash – raised in just 16 days.

Now £1,000 will each go to The Rowans Hospice, Football For Cancer, homeless group Helping Hands Portsmouth, and Losing My Sight UK.

The remaining £6,000 will go to Tonic Music For Mental Health, based in Highland Road, Southsea, to help organise a large fundraising event in the autumn.

Former PST board member, Scott Mclachlan, said: ‘We’re delighted – we think it’s brilliant it can be used twice.

‘Originally it was raised to save Portsmouth Football Club but now we’ve got the money back from the supporters’ club we can use it to help people again in a different way.

‘We’re absolutely delighted we can give the money back to the people of Portsmouth.

He added: ‘Although we had a couple of ideas who to support we contacted a few Portsmouth groups who help the local community and are delighted to announce those who will benefit now.

‘In particular we are pleased to help Tonic with a large donation which fitted well with our desire to let music continue to make a difference.’

Fan-owned shares in Pompey were returned to people when Michael Eisner’s Tornante group completed a takeover last year.

Jamie Kasper worked with John Hicks and then PST Board member Scott to organise the music events.

He said: ‘I’m very proud of the effort of the music community of Pompey in 2013, raising a phenomenal amount of money to help save PFC.

‘The original money collected from people who came to the gigs, bought T-shirts and chucked money into buckets surpassed our wildest dreams, but now the money is being returned we want to use it to again support local Pompey causes. It isn’t our money after all.’

Losing My Sight will spend the cash on its fit club at Fratton Community Centre.