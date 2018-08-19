CCTV images released after fight in Southsea leaves man with potential life-changing injuries

A MAN is in hospital with possible life-changing injuries after a fight outside a Southsea pub last night.

Police are investing the serious assault which happened between 11.15pm and 11.35pm on Festing Road, near the Festing Pub.

Officers were called to the scene at 11.38pm where a man in his 30s had suffered serious and potentially life-changing injuries.

He was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains.

The two groups had moved on from the area prior to police arrival.

Police have released CCTV images of people they want to speak to as part of their investigations.

Detective Constable Sam Jones, of Fratton CID, said: ‘The victim in this case has sustained significant injuries which are being treated as serious and potentially life-changing at this time.

‘This incident took place in a busy area where there were a large number of people around, and we believe that there were a number of witnesses who left the area prior to police arrival.

‘We would like to identify these people, and identify the men pictured in the CCTV images, so we can establish exactly what happened.

‘It is crucial that anyone who has any information relating to this assault makes contact with police.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting 44180313770.