Celebrate Charles Dickens’ birthday at service 

PEOPLE are being invited to celebrate Charles Dickens’ birthday at a service at a museum.

The Charles Dickens Birthplace Museum, in Old Commercial Road, Portsmouth, will be open free of charge to visitors on Thursday, February 7.

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Lee Mason will hang a wreath on the front door of the museum at 11am and at noon a garland will be placed around the neck of the statue of Dickens in Guildhall Square.

The museum will be open to visitors from 11am until 5pm, and members of the Dickens Fellowship will be there to read extracts from the works of Dickens each hour.