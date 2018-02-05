Chance of snow in the Portsmouth area tomorrow, Met Office says

There is a chance of snow in the Portsmouth area over the next couple of days, the Met Office has said.

Wintry conditions are expected to grip much of the country by tomorrow evening, including in the south east.

Tomorrow's forecast for the Hayling Island area.

On its website the Met Office has forecast sleet in the Hayling Island and Havant area between 7pm and 8pm tomorrow night.

In the north of the region, in areas such as Petersfield, there could also be snow in the early hours of tomorrow morning - particularly about 5am.

Across the region temperatures are expected to fall below freezing, and with the wind chill factor it could feel as cold as -5C.

Met Office spokesman Martin Bowles said: ‘Tonight is going to be very cold, there is a front coming into the North West and because we have got lots of cold air there is going to be lots of snow on it.

’It is reaching north-west Scotland and Northern Ireland this evening and then it will gradually work its way into north Wales and north-west England overnight, including a good chance of some fairly substantial settling of snow in those areas.

‘During tomorrow, it will continue to work its way into the South East, but as it does so it will become a much weaker affair so actually pretty much the whole country can expect to get some snow between six o’clock this evening and six o’clock tomorrow.’