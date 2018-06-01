Changes can be made on LED lights

PORTSMOUTH City Council has said any residents who experience any issues with new LED streetlights can contact them.

The city is due to have more than 15,000 lights replaced by new energy-efficient ones by 2019.

The council has said that it can solve this issue where the lights are close to windows and gardens by angling the light away, adjusting the colour levels of the lights, or adding a shield to the back of the light.

However, many were pleased to see the change.

Agincourt Road resident Martyn Gale said: ‘My wife feels safer going to her car in the early hours. Since the lights were changed, there have been no strange people hanging around in the shadows. It is nothing but an improvement in Buckland.’