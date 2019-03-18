FOOTBALL fans headed for the Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley are being urged to unite for a minute’s applause in memory of Bradley Lowery.

Sunderland AFC supporter Kevin Ball is pushing for a roaring applause for the youngster’s family throughout the sixth minute of the club's clash with Portsmouth on Sunday.

Bradley Lowery and Jermain Defoe, who formerly played for Pompey. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Before he died of neuroblastoma cancer in July, 2017, the six-year-old touched the hearts of football fans in Sunderland and beyond as he forged a blossoming friendship with Black Cats forward Jermain Defoe.

Now Mr Ball is calling on his fellow fans and the thousands set to represent Pompey, who Defoe formerly played for, to join in a show of solidarity as Bradley’s mum returns to Wembley for the first time since her son’s death.

The late football fan walked out with England at Wembley at their World Cup qualifier just months before he lost his life.

Carer Mr Ball, 47, said: ‘I thought this would be a great way to let Bradley’s mum know, though he has passed away, he is still in our hearts and thoughts. It could make her feel really proud.

‘When Bradley was alive he didn't just touch the hearts of Sunderland fans, but fans across the board.

‘Portsmouth and Sunderland are two of the biggest teams in the league and we have a chance show that despite the bad publicity there is a great, different side to football.

‘I would just urge Portsmouth fans to do it for Bradley.’

Mr Ball, who will attend the game with his 18-year-old son Khayl, has contacted the Football League, Checkatrade and Wembley Stadium in a bid to get a picture of Bradley’s face on screens at the venue from the sixth minute to the seventh.

He said the online response to the so-called ‘applause for Bradley’ plan has been ‘brilliant’.