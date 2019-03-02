Have your say

A PORTSMOUTH prodigy is set to battle it out with four other youngsters in the final of Child Genius tonight.

Southsea resident Ishal Mahmud has been wowing audiences on Channel 4 all week long with her calm and composed nature despite the pressure of the show.

The 13-year-old who lives in our city but goes to school at St Swithun’s in Winchester is set to take on four other brainboxes in a bid to be crowned winner of Child Genius tonight.

Here’s what you need to know:

What channel is Child Genius on?

While it is presented by Richard Osman, who is most commonly seen on BBC’s Pointless, this show is on Channel 4.

What time is it on?

The final of Child Genius will start at 7pm tonight and will run until 8pm, it will also be on All4 after broadcast if you are unable to watch and Channel 4 +1 starting at 8pm.

What has Ishal said?

Speaking before the show, Ishal said: ‘It was a lot of fun and wasn’t stressful.

‘It was serious competition and the rivalry was fierce - everyone wanted to win.

‘However it was also exciting to meet new people.

‘I really like maths and physics which are my best subjects.’

Hopefully geography questions won’t come up in tonight’s final as Ishal has described that as ‘not my strongest subject’.

Child Genius has been running every night this week leading up to tonight’s final.

Are you planning to tune in to see if Ishal can be crowned winner of Child Genius?