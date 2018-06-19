Children’s play park to open at Gunwharf Quays in time for the summer holidays

Have your say

PARENTS will soon have the chance to double-up their designer shopping sprees with a trip to a children’s playground.

It comes as Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth announces plans to open up an on-site play park in time for the summer holidays.

Vernon Gate, Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Google Street View

Set to launch on Wednesday, June 27, the play zone will be located by Vernon Gate – the shopping and leisure complex’s entrance at the junction with Park Road and St George’s Road.

The park, which is currently under construction, will include a central play tower, a slide, bannister bars, a traversing wall, a butterfly seesaw, a beehive finger maze, musical pipes and a concave mirror panel.

It will also have accessible features for children in walkers and wheelchairs and will feature sensory planting, in a bid to ‘promote fun and challenging physical play’.

Colin Wilding, general manager at Gunwharf Quays, said his team is excited to introduce the play park.

Mr Wilding said: ‘As a day out destination, we want to ensure we offer just as much variety for our younger guests as we do for adults.

‘We are confident the new play park will prove incredibly popular with our younger visitors.’