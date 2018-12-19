Christmas and New Year opening times for Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose supermarkets

Supermarkets will be operating different opening times over the festive period across the Portsmouth area this Christmas.
So if you need to pop out to get supplies during the days between Christmas Eve and New Year's Day here are the opening times for Asda, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and more.
Aldi
Here are the opening times over the Christmas period for the Aldi stores in our area:
Christmas Eve 24 Dec - 8am-6pm
Christmas Day 25 Dec - CLOSED
Boxing Day 26 Dec - CLOSED
Thursday 27 Dec - 8am-10pm
Friday 28 Dec - 8am-10pm
Saturday 29 Dec - 8am-10pm
Sunday 30 Dec - 10am-4pm
New Year’s Eve 31 Dec - 8am-6pm
New Year’s Day 1 Jan - CLOSED
Wednesday 2 Jan - 8am-10pm
Asda
Here are the Christmas opening times for the Asda stores in our area:
Portsmouth
Christmas Eve – 7am - 7pm
Christmas Day – Closed
Boxing Day – 9am - 6pm
Thu 27th Dec – 7am - 11pm
Fri 28th Dec – 7am - 11pm
Sat 29th Dec – 7am - 10pm
Sun 30th Dec – 10am - 4pm
New Year's Eve – 7am - 7pm
New Year's Day – 10am - 5pm
Gosport
Christmas Eve – Midnight - 7pm
Christmas Day – Closed
Boxing Day – 9am - 6pm
Thu 27th Dec – 7am - 11pm
Fri 28th Dec – 7am - 11pm
Sat 29th Dec – 7am - 10pm
Sun 30th Dec – 10am - 4pm
New Year's Eve – 8am - 7pm
New Year's Day – 10am - 5pm
Fareham
Christmas Eve – Midnight - 7pm
Christmas Day – Closed
Boxing Day – 9am - 6pm
Thu 27th Dec – Opens at 8am
Fri 28th Dec – 24 hours
Sat 29th Dec – Closes at 10pm
Sun 30th Dec – 10am - 4pm
New Year's Eve – 8am - 7pm
New Year's Day – 10am - 5pm
Havant
Christmas Eve – Midnight - 7pm
Christmas Day – Closed
Boxing Day – 9am - 6pm
Thu 27th Dec – Opens at 7am
Fri 28th Dec – 24 hours
Sat 29th Dec – Closes at 10pm
Sun 30th Dec – 10am - 4pm
New Year's Eve – 7am - 7pm
New Year's Day – 10am - 5pm
Waterlooville
Christmas Eve – Midnight - 7pm
Christmas Day – Closed
Boxing Day - 9am - 6pm
Thu 27th Dec – 7am - 11pm
Fri 28th Dec – 7am - 11pm
Sat 29th Dec – 7am - 10pm
Sun 30th Dec – 10am - 4pm
New Year's Eve – 7am - 7pm
New Year's Day – 10am - 5pm
Lidl
If you are a Lidl shopper - here are the festive opening times for this year for the stores in our area:
Christmas Eve - 8am-6pm
Christmas Day - Closed
Boxing Day - Closed
Thursday 27th Dec - 8am-8pm
Friday 28th Dec - 8am-8pm
Saturday 29th Dec - 8am-10pm
Sunday 30th Dec - 10am-4pm
New Year's Eve - 8am-6pm
New Year's Day - Closed
Morrisons
Here are the festive opening times for Morrisons in 2018:
Christmas Eve - 5am to 6pm
Christmas Day - Closed
Boxing Day - 9am to 6pm
Dec 27 to Dec 30 - normal opening hours
New Year's Eve - 6am to 6pm
New Year's Day - 9am to 6pm
Sainsbury's
While Sainsbury’s will be closed on Christmas itself, the opening times across the rest of the festive period will vary depending on the size of the store.
You can check the opening times for your closest Sainsbury’s store here with the supermarket's store locator.
However this is the opening hours for the larger stores over the Christmas period:
Christmas Eve - 6am to 6pm
Christmas Day - Closed
Boxing Day - 9am to 5pm
December 27 - 9am to 8pm
December 28 - 8am to 10pm
December 29 - 8am to 10pm
December 30 - 11am to 5pm
New Year's Eve - 7am to 7pm
New Year's Day - 9am to 6pm
Tesco
The opening times over the Christmas period vary at the many Tesco’s across our area – changing depending on the type of store, whether Express, Superstore, Metro or Extra.
You can check the specific opening times for your closest Tesco here.
However for an overview:
Tesco Express opening times
Christmas Eve - 6am - 10pm
Christmas Day - Closed
Boxing Day - 8am - 10pm
New Year's Eve - 6am - 10pm
New Year's Day - 8am - 10pm
Tesco Extra opening times
Christmas Eve - 7am - 7pm
Christmas Day - Closed
Boxing Day - 9am - 6pm
New Year's Eve - 7am - 7pm
New Year's Day - 9am - 6pm
Tesco Metro opening times
Christmas Eve - 7am - 7pm
Christmas Day - Closed
Boxing Day - Closed
New Year's Eve - 7am - 7pm
New Year's Day - Closed
Tesco Superstore
Christmas Eve - 6am - 7pm
Christmas Day - Closed
Boxing Day - 9am - 6pm
New Year's Eve - 6am - 7pm
New Year's Day - 9am - 6pm
Waitrose and Partners
The newly rebranded Waitrose and Partners will be closed for three days during the Christmas period - here are the opening hours:
Christmas Eve – 7.30am - 5pm
Christmas Day - Closed
Boxing Day – Closed
December 27 – 8am to 8pm
December 28 – 8am to 9pm
December 29 – 8am to 8pm
December 30 – 10am to 4pm
New Year's Eve – 8am to 6pm
New Year’s Day - Closed