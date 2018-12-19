Christmas and New Year opening times for Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose supermarkets

Have your say

Supermarkets will be operating different opening times over the festive period across the Portsmouth area this Christmas.

So if you need to pop out to get supplies during the days between Christmas Eve and New Year's Day here are the opening times for Asda, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and more.

Tesco has a variety of different opening times over Christmas

Aldi

Here are the opening times over the Christmas period for the Aldi stores in our area:

Christmas Eve 24 Dec - 8am-6pm

Christmas Day 25 Dec - CLOSED

Boxing Day 26 Dec - CLOSED

Thursday 27 Dec - 8am-10pm

Friday 28 Dec - 8am-10pm

Saturday 29 Dec - 8am-10pm

Sunday 30 Dec - 10am-4pm

New Year’s Eve 31 Dec - 8am-6pm

New Year’s Day 1 Jan - CLOSED

Wednesday 2 Jan - 8am-10pm

Asda

Here are the Christmas opening times for the Asda stores in our area:

Portsmouth

Christmas Eve – 7am - 7pm

Christmas Day – Closed

Boxing Day – 9am - 6pm

Thu 27th Dec – 7am - 11pm

Fri 28th Dec – 7am - 11pm

Sat 29th Dec – 7am - 10pm

Sun 30th Dec – 10am - 4pm

New Year's Eve – 7am - 7pm

New Year's Day – 10am - 5pm

Gosport

Christmas Eve – Midnight - 7pm

Christmas Day – Closed

Boxing Day – 9am - 6pm

Thu 27th Dec – 7am - 11pm

Fri 28th Dec – 7am - 11pm

Sat 29th Dec – 7am - 10pm

Sun 30th Dec – 10am - 4pm

New Year's Eve – 8am - 7pm

New Year's Day – 10am - 5pm

Fareham

Christmas Eve – Midnight - 7pm

Christmas Day – Closed

Boxing Day – 9am - 6pm

Thu 27th Dec – Opens at 8am

Fri 28th Dec – 24 hours

Sat 29th Dec – Closes at 10pm

Sun 30th Dec – 10am - 4pm

New Year's Eve – 8am - 7pm

New Year's Day – 10am - 5pm

Havant

Christmas Eve – Midnight - 7pm

Christmas Day – Closed

Boxing Day – 9am - 6pm

Thu 27th Dec – Opens at 7am

Fri 28th Dec – 24 hours

Sat 29th Dec – Closes at 10pm

Sun 30th Dec – 10am - 4pm

New Year's Eve – 7am - 7pm

New Year's Day – 10am - 5pm

Waterlooville

Christmas Eve – Midnight - 7pm

Christmas Day – Closed

Boxing Day - 9am - 6pm

Thu 27th Dec – 7am - 11pm

Fri 28th Dec – 7am - 11pm

Sat 29th Dec – 7am - 10pm

Sun 30th Dec – 10am - 4pm

New Year's Eve – 7am - 7pm

New Year's Day – 10am - 5pm

Lidl

If you are a Lidl shopper - here are the festive opening times for this year for the stores in our area:

Christmas Eve - 8am-6pm

Christmas Day - Closed

Boxing Day - Closed

Thursday 27th Dec - 8am-8pm

Friday 28th Dec - 8am-8pm

Saturday 29th Dec - 8am-10pm

Sunday 30th Dec - 10am-4pm

New Year's Eve - 8am-6pm

New Year's Day - Closed

Morrisons

Here are the festive opening times for Morrisons in 2018:

Christmas Eve - 5am to 6pm

Christmas Day - Closed

Boxing Day - 9am to 6pm

Dec 27 to Dec 30 - normal opening hours

New Year's Eve - 6am to 6pm

New Year's Day - 9am to 6pm

Sainsbury's

While Sainsbury’s will be closed on Christmas itself, the opening times across the rest of the festive period will vary depending on the size of the store.

You can check the opening times for your closest Sainsbury’s store here with the supermarket's store locator.

However this is the opening hours for the larger stores over the Christmas period:

Christmas Eve - 6am to 6pm

Christmas Day - Closed

Boxing Day - 9am to 5pm

December 27 - 9am to 8pm

December 28 - 8am to 10pm

December 29 - 8am to 10pm

December 30 - 11am to 5pm

New Year's Eve - 7am to 7pm

New Year's Day - 9am to 6pm

Tesco

The opening times over the Christmas period vary at the many Tesco’s across our area – changing depending on the type of store, whether Express, Superstore, Metro or Extra.

You can check the specific opening times for your closest Tesco here.

However for an overview:

Tesco Express opening times

Christmas Eve - 6am - 10pm

Christmas Day - Closed

Boxing Day - 8am - 10pm

New Year's Eve - 6am - 10pm

New Year's Day - 8am - 10pm

Tesco Extra opening times

Christmas Eve - 7am - 7pm

Christmas Day - Closed

Boxing Day - 9am - 6pm

New Year's Eve - 7am - 7pm

New Year's Day - 9am - 6pm

Tesco Metro opening times

Christmas Eve - 7am - 7pm

Christmas Day - Closed

Boxing Day - Closed

New Year's Eve - 7am - 7pm

New Year's Day - Closed

Tesco Superstore

Christmas Eve - 6am - 7pm

Christmas Day - Closed

Boxing Day - 9am - 6pm

New Year's Eve - 6am - 7pm

New Year's Day - 9am - 6pm

Waitrose and Partners

The newly rebranded Waitrose and Partners will be closed for three days during the Christmas period - here are the opening hours:

Christmas Eve – 7.30am - 5pm

Christmas Day - Closed

Boxing Day – Closed

December 27 – 8am to 8pm

December 28 – 8am to 9pm

December 29 – 8am to 8pm

December 30 – 10am to 4pm

New Year's Eve – 8am to 6pm

New Year’s Day - Closed