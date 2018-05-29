City Hispanic Society set to meet early next month

Have your say

THE Portsmouth Hispanic Society will be meeting next week, it has been announced.

On Thursday, June 7 at Fratton Community Centre in Clive Road, the group will gather for its monthly meeting, which will run from 7-9pm.

At the event, guests will be treated to a talk by Josie Wheeler, who grew up in Gibraltar will talk about how the turbulent history of the rock influenced the culture and forged the unique Gibraltarian identity.

The event is open to all – it is free for members, and will cost £2 for non-members.

For more information go to spanishportsmouth.org.uk.