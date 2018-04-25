City MP reveals fresh £450m UK aid pledge to Syria

BRITAIN has pledged £450m to support medical facilities and aid workers being targeted with bomb and chemical weapon attacks in Syria, the MP for Portsmouth North has revealed.

International development secretary Penny Mordaunt unveiled the new cash plan yesterday during a speech in Brussels.

Reaffirming the UK’s humanitarian pledge to Syria, Ms Mordant said Britain would help train thousands of doctors and nurses to deliver trauma care in the most extreme conflict zones.

She said: ‘Today’s pledge will help keep medical facilities open in the face of relentless attacks so doctors and nurses can save the lives of innocent Syrians, as well as helping the millions of Syrian refugees sheltering in neighbouring countries.’