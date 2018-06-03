City MP visits Israel and Palestine during parliamentary break

MP for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, joined a delegation from the House of Commons and Lords to visit Israel and Palestine.

Stephen travelled to Ramallah in the West Bank to meet with a minister from the Palestinian Authority (PA), visited a hospital providing children from the PA and developing countries with lifesaving heart surgery and met with the British Ambassador about the Embassy’s diplomatic work in the region.

Stephen joined a Labour delegation with Shadow Secretary of State, Andrew Gwynne, Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Jonathan Reynolds and other MPs.

He said: ‘The terrible events of recent weeks in Gaza serve as yet another reminder of the urgent need to work towards the two-state solution we all want to see – a secure Israel living in peace alongside a viable state of Palestine and an end to the senseless cycle of violence.

‘I’m committed to working with others for a comprehensive peace in the Middle East based on a two-state solution but this will require both sides avoiding actions that make it harder to achieve.

‘This must mean an end to the blockade of Gaza, an end to the occupation of Palestinian territory and an end to illegal settlement construction. It must also mean an end to terror attacks.’

In keeping with Labour’s manifesto commitments and policy on the Israeli conflict, the group met with the Labour leader of the opposition, Israeli Labour Party and other progressive voices as they sought to continue an international dialogue to achieve peace.