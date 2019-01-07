City shaping event returns

A CONFERENCE to talk about supporting the community will be returning to the city next week.

The Shaping Portsmouth Conference will be at Portsmouth Guildhall on Friday, January 18 from 8am until 1.15pm.

The 2019 conference will be focusing on Shaping Portsmouth Together and between the guest speakers and panel discussions, the organisation will be looking at how it and others can help support the community.

There will also be a round-up of what Shaping Portsmouth has been up to this year from director Stef Nienaltowski, including the work the Roadmap To A Career programme is doing, an update from Portsmouth City Council’s deputy leader, Steve Pitt, and the Shaping Portsmouth Awards.

For more information visit shapingportsmouth.co.uk/conferences/conference-2019