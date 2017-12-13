Clarence Esplanade to be closed for one day - because of tanks

Have your say

Clarence Esplanade will be closed to traffic for nine hours next week - while two tanks use the road.

People will be prohibited from driving or waiting on the road while the vehicles are moved from Southsea’s D-Day Museum.

The D-Day Museum in Southsea. Picture: Allan Hutchings

The closure is in place on Tuesday December 19 from 8am to 5pm, or earlier if the work is finished.

It will be in place from the junction of Avenue de Caen to the east of the entrance to D-Day car park.

Vehicles will be diverted through Avenue de Caen, Clarence Parade, Duisburg Way and Pier Road, and vice versa.

Pedestrians will be diverted onto the north side of the esplanade around the works.

The museum closed in March ahead of a £4.9 million revamp, and will open again in spring next year.

Following the revamp the museum will have more exhibitions and the existing site will be delivered.