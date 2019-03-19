Class to fix  broken bowls in Leigh Park

Have your say

CLUMSY pottery owners are to be given a masterclass in saving their busted bowls and ornaments by a craftsman.

Richard Walker, a gilder at Leigh Park-based craft charity Making Space, is running the class on Saturday, March 30.

He will be taking people through the ancient Japanese art of Kintsugi, the technique of repairing broken ceramics using gold.

The class is from 10am to 4pm. People can bring their own shattered items or use samples provided.

On the same day at the same time, an enamelling for jewellery workshop will be taking place.

Each class costs £85 with all materials provided. The event is at Making Space, in Bishopstoke Road, Leigh Park. For details or to book call 023 9247 2491 or visit makingspace.org.