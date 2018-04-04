College students to exhibit post-Brexit Britain artwork at gallery

A TEAM of art and design students are preparing to showcase their talents with an exhibition of their own making at the Aspex Gallery in Gunwharf Quays.

The Level 3 students from Highbury College, Portsmouth, have been designing artwork centred around the theme of a post-Brexit Britain.

Alicja Gibson, a 16-year-old student at the college, said: ‘Our course is really good, we’ve been working with a lot of different mediums, from photography to illustrations. It’s been very enjoyable and I’ve learned a lot about the gallery and all the staff have been really friendly.’

Their work will be open to the public from Friday, April 20.

This is the second year the college and gallery have worked together to provide students with experience.