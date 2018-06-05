Comedy tent comes to Victorious Festival

COMEDY is set to be introduced to Victorious Festival for the first time, it has been announced.

A comedy tent will see a line-up of comedians entertain crowds at the event, held between August 24-26 in Southsea. PM Promotions, based in Portsmouth, will curate the comedy as the firm has experience putting on shows across the south coast.

Acts include Sunjai Arif, fresh from supporting Tom Green on his latest European tour and winner of Bath Comedy Festival New Act 2017.

Funny-woman Lucy Bee, as seen on BBC Children in Need, will also perform. She has more recently been wowing audiences at Brighton Fringe. Joining them will be Graeme Collard, who took the accolade of Comedy Funhouse Gong Show Winner 2017.

Festival organiser Andy Marsh said the group behind the popular event had always wanted to bring in comedy.

He said: ‘We’ve always wanted to bring comedy to Victorious and now it’s finally here.

‘We hope people enjoy it and hopefully this is something we can grow year on year.’

Victorious has won a reputation as family-friendly as it has a children’s area, stalls and attracts a wide audience.

Other acts on the comedy bill include Rae Rae Lloydy with her dry humour about life in the navy, Nathan Eagle with his tales of childhood and Patrick Casey, finalist of South Coast Comedian of the Year 2018.

A Victorious statement added: ‘With a line-up packed full of South Coast Comedian of the Year winners and finalists you’ll be sure to exit the new comedy tent grinning from ear to ear.’

As reported, firestarters The Prodigy and former The Jam frontman and prolific solo-artist Paul Weller will top the bill at this year’s Victorious Festival.

The widely revered singer-songwriter will headline the mainstage on Southsea Common on Saturday, August 25, while the electronic dance act will close the festival on Sunday. They join The Libertines and Kaiser Chiefs, who play on the Friday.