Community cafe in Portsmouth celebrates second birthday with MP

Have your say

A COMMUNITY cafe has celebrated its second birthday, with a visit from a local MP.

Anchorage Park Community Cafe, in Portsmouth, welcomed Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt, along with residents to mark the occasion.

Speaking at the event, the MP said: ‘It’s fantastic to see community-led cafes making a difference to local communities.

‘I remember when this community cafe was first set-up and welcomed its first guests.

‘It’s brilliant to see it go from strength-to-strength.’

The cafe opened two years ago to help bring locals together and to tackle loneliness.