Community cafe in Portsmouth celebrates second birthday with MP

A COMMUNITY cafe has celebrated its second birthday, with a visit from a local MP.
Anchorage Park Community Cafe, in Portsmouth, welcomed Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt, along with residents to mark the occasion.
Speaking at the event, the MP said: ‘It’s fantastic to see community-led cafes making a difference to local communities.
‘I remember when this community cafe was first set-up and welcomed its first guests.
‘It’s brilliant to see it go from strength-to-strength.’
The cafe opened two years ago to help bring locals together and to tackle loneliness.