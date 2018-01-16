Company looking for naked butlers in the Portsmouth area

Guys, it’s time to step up - and strip off.

A company is on the lookout for attractive and well-groomed men to work as naked butlers - otherwise they say thousands of hen parties could have to be cancelled this year.

Butlers with Bums and Adonis Cabaret are launching a new campaign to recruit men who are confident and cheeky enough to entertain women at hen dos and birthday celebrations.

Potential recruits must have a love for health and fitness, as well as a personality that is a winner with the ladies.

The job, which would suit those aged 23 to 38, involves meeting and mingling with guests, playing party games and serving drinks and canapes.

Butlers will be required to wear a signature attire, including an apron showing their bum, collar, cuffs and a bow tie.

Director of ‘Butlers with Bums’ and former butler Dan Harley said: ‘We know there are gym enthusiasts and health addicts out there that are perfect for the job, and we would love to get them involved in this great opportunity.

‘There are also some excellent benefits for the butlers - great pay, having a lot of fun and meeting a load of people. It really is the perfect job for those who want to earn money and have a fantastic time.

‘We can offer training for the right candidates to become butlers and life drawing models, you just have to have an outgoing personality and be well groomed.’

Adonis also requires cheeky guys to entertain a crowd of women whilst performing interactive high energy strip routines on stage that are incorporated into a fun and flamboyant performance with other strippers and performers.

Former actor and performer, Tristan Mills, who runs the Adonis Cabaret, said: ‘Fitness is trending for men nationwide at the moment this should mean there are plenty of guys out there that are perfect for the role and exactly what we are looking for.

‘I can train up the right candidates and in no time they’ll be able to perform superstar routines at our venues around the UK.’