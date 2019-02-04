Concerns over rent hikes for families moved out of Portsmouth tower blocks 

TENANTS who have had to move out of their Portsmouth unsafe flat block have been left with a rent hike of up to £300 – and a housing activist is worried council are moving away from the role of helping people afford housing.

Last year it was revealed people living in Horatia House and Leamington House in Somerstown would have to be evacuated due to the building being structurally unstable, and because the cladding needed to be changed after the Grenfell disaster.

But now Labour housing activist Cal Corkery has expressed concern over the rent increases for those who have been moved into the new development in Ivy Close which is next to the towers.

He said: ‘I have concerns about high rents in social housing and the additional financial strain these can put on low income households.

‘It is working households who will be hardest hit by these higher rents as they end up keeping less of their hard earned wages. Similarly increased housing costs will produce barriers to work as it will become less financially beneficial for tenants to take a new job or increase their hours.’

Those with a three-bedroom property in the towers were paying £445.29 a month but now have to foot a bill of £747.41.

One-bedroom and two-bedroom properties have seen a £131.65 and a £200.20 increase respectively.

Cal, who spoke to concerned Ivy Close residents, added: ‘Councils have traditionally provided genuinely affordable housing for working people and I worry they are moving away from important historical role.’

But Councillor Darren Sanders, Portsmouth City Council's cabinet member for housing explained that those moving would not have been made to do so if they could not afford it.

Cllr Sanders said: ‘It has been made clear to everyone who has asked that no-one moving from Horatia or Leamington Houses to Ivy Close would do so if they could not afford it. Indeed, if they could not afford it, they have been offered alternative accommodation.

‘Rents in Ivy Close are below the level those in and out of work can claim on housing benefit.

‘Residents' wellbeing and happiness has been our priority throughout this process, which is why we made the position clear to everyone involved from the start.’