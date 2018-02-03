Consultation launched for Portsmouth road changes

Have your say

SPEEDING drivers and nearly 20 crashes on a stretch of road have sparked plans for traffic calming measures.

A consultation has been launched to install speed bumps in Francis Avenue, Southsea, at its junction with Jessie Road.

The speed bumps could also used as a crossing point to improve pedestrian access.

Give way signs could also be installed at the junctions with Delamere Road and Northcote Road.

The road has seen 19 crashes over the past five years.

Residents in the surrounding area have been sent feedback forms in the post, to have their say and make further comments.

The closing date for the consultation is Wednesday, February 28.