Could you live without Snapchat? MP asks for ‘Scroll Free September’ support

SPENDING even a single day without social media can be a challenge for many people – but one MP is asking people to try giving it up for a whole month.

Scroll Free September is an initiative set up by the Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH), urging people to give up apps such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat for the month.

The news comes after the RSPH discovered that although social media has a range of both positive and negative effects on the mental health and wellbeing of young people, the net effect of the majority of major platforms is currently negative.

Impacts include heightened feelings of anxiety and depression, poor sleep, body image issues and the dreaded fear of missing out (FoMO).

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage is urging people to at least give Scroll Free September a try.

She said: 'Social media has a wide range of positive impacts, but it’s clear it can also have a number of potential negative impacts on mental health and wellbeing.

‘Scroll Free September gives users an opportunity to reflect and to build a healthier, more balanced relationship with social media.’

Claire Murdoch, NHS England’s national director for mental health, said: ‘Scroll Free is right to highlight growing concerns that social media is contributing to increasing mental health issues in young people and a major ramp up of services will be needed to deal with the problems as part of the NHS 10 year plan.

‘We need to see concerted action, with everyone taking responsibility, including social media giants, so the NHS is not left to pick up the pieces of a mental health epidemic in the next generation.’