Couple tackle trafficking in charity drive

AN INSPIRED couple are taking action against human trafficking in Europe.

Tim and Ellie Button, from Baffins in Portsmouth, are on a mission to help families and orphans in Moldova by raising money for care packages to take with them to the country next month.

Tim, 29, said: ‘A friend told me about the human trafficking in Moldova as a lot of children are orphaned and have nowhere to go.

‘I just wanted to be the person to make a change and help them, especially as the country is the poorest in Europe.’

Tim and Ellie have so far raised £700 of their £2,000 target in order to make up 200 packages.

Ellie said: ‘The packages will have food and clothes and things for families to make their lives easier.

The 24-year-old added: ‘Each package is about £10 and to us that is practically nothing but for people in Moldova it could help to change their lives.’

Both Tim and Ellie have organised a trip to the country at the beginning of February.

Tim, a former Royal Navy musician, said: ‘We are taking a team of six people out there and the flights and accommodation are all our own money, so all the cash donated is going to help the families.’

The pair have visited the country six times and their ultimate goal is to open a centre.

Tim said: ‘We want to become a registered charity called Oaza De Speranta, which means oasis of hope.

‘We want to open a centre as a charity and provide support, teach life skills and hopefully open an orphanage as well.’

Ellie added: ‘If we don’t do something, no-one will.’

To donate visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tim-button-5