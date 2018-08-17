Course now open for potential journalists

DO YOU or someone you know want the chance to break into the media industry?

If so, The News and Highbury College in Portsmouth are accepting final applications for the 2018 One Year Diploma in Journalism.

Starting in September, it provides students with everything they need to make it as a journalist on a newspaper, website, TV or radio station. Achieving the diploma can also pave the way for a job in PR, social media, publishing and communications.

The pioneering course mixes high-quality training alongside work experience at the south’s biggest-selling daily newspaper, The News and its website, portsmouth.co.uk

The course, which is fully accredited by the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) and a proven way of getting a job, has been successfully running for the past five years.

Many of those who have taken the Highbury College diploma in partnership with The News have gone on to great things in all walks of media. Among the success stories includes Millie Salkeld, who was taken on by The News after last year’s course.

Editor of The News, Mark Waldron, said: ‘Having studied at the college after leaving school, Highbury provided me with the best possible start to my career in journalism.

‘I’m excited that The News is fully involved in continuing this fine training tradition as we prepare today’s students for the exciting multi-media world we operate in.

‘This is an amazing opportunity for wannabe journalists to experience real-life, hands-on training.’

The diploma covers the essentials of journalism and includes reporting, public affairs, media law, court reporting, video broadcasting, and shorthand.

While the qualification is a sure-fire way of getting into journalism, it can also lead to other careers in the media or communications industry. Others have used it as a gap year experience or even a way of getting into their chosen university.

Paul Foster, programme leader in Journalism at Highbury College, said: ‘It’s been great to see so many students gain the experience at The News and then go on to get jobs in the industry. There’s no doubt that employers see the course as a fantastic grounding in the art of writing, publishing and broadcasting.’

HOW TO APPLY

TO APPLY you will need at least 5 A-C grades at GCSE including English and ideally you should have also achieved either two A-Levels or an equivalent Level 3 qualification such as a BTEC Diploma.

You will achieve a Diploma in Journalism, accredited by the National Council for the Training of Journalists.

The programme is due to run over 36 weeks, starting in September 2018.

You will usually not be expected to pay a fee if you are:

Under 19 at the start of the academic year (as of August 31).

Aged 19–23 at the start of the academic year (as of August 31) and are unemployed and in receipt of certain government benefits

Aged 19–23 at the start of the academic year (as of August 31) and do not already hold a full level 3 qualification

All other students will pay a fee. Students applying for these courses are usually eligible to apply for an Advanced Learning Loan but should get advice.

Apply at highbury.ac.uk/journalism