Court backs ferry firms over bird transport

A FRENCH court has ruled in favour of ferry companies which stopped carrying pheasant chicks for the shooting industry because of welfare concerns.

Brittany Ferries, P&O Ferries and DFDS Seaways stopped transporting the birds and fertilised eggs across the English Channel following an undercover investigation by the League Against Cruel Sports in 2015 into factory farms where some of the animals are born.

However, the ban was challenged by two French game bird breeders, who provide at least 20 million birds for shoots in the UK.

League Against Cruel Sports director Chris Luffingham said: ‘It is commendable that this position is not only being taken from a commercial perspective, but because it is the right thing to do.

‘That decision has correctly been ratified by the courts.

‘We recommend the pheasant breeders take notice of the public attitude to their sordid trade: pack up, it’s not wanted here.’