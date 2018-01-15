Crashes cause severe delays across the area

MULTIPLE traffic collisions have caused chaos on the roads this morning.

Drivers are experiencing delays of over an hour on the A3 northbound as a road traffic collision has caused tailbacks as far as Waterlooville.

Lane one of the A3M has been blocked by the collision and there is currently a delay of 90 minutes for those travelling northbound from Cowplain.

A broken down HGV prior to Junction 9 on the M3 is also causing delays as the inside lane has become blocked.

Delays of around 40 minutes are currently expected northbound from Junction 14 up to Junction 9 due to the breakdown.

The news comes after workers had just finished clearing a lorry from the road which overturned late last night, causing the southbound carriageway to temporarily close.

All surrounding routes are seeing a lot of extra traffic as drivers try to find a way around the collision.