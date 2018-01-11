Crumbling roads at new £11m Portsmouth transport hub

Have your say

CONCERNS have been raised by drivers about the ‘crumbling’ road at a new £11m transport hub.

Photographs taken at the weekend show problems on the Hard Interchange’s road surfaces – with people saying they are causing problems.

A taxi driver, who did not want to be named, said: ‘The council has re-tarmacked the road more than once but it is a crumbling mess.

‘It is causing problems for the buses and taxis and looks awful.’

Cllr Simon Bosher, the city council’s traffic and transportation boss, described the road sinking as ‘teething problems’ and said it was ‘not ideal’ but was being investigated.

He said: ‘‘It is not uncommon for a project of this scale to have teething problems.

‘We are working with the companies involved in building the interchange to investigate the issue and agree a solution.’