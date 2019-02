IT’S not just children and young people who made the most of the snowfall in Portsmouth last night.

This video, sent to The News by Looloo Mizzi, shows her dog Fergus enjoying the snow as it fell to the ground yesterday evening.

Fergus making the most of the snow. Picture: Looloo Mizzi

If you have any video of your pets enjoying the snow, please email them to newsdesk@thenews.co.uk.