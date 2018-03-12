Dancing on Ice winner Jake Quickenden to perform in Portsmouth with The Dreamboys

Have your say

Dancing on Ice winner Jake Quickenden will appear alongside male strip group The Dreamboys as part of their nationwide tour.

The TV personality and X Factor favourite is due to perform at the Kings Theatre on June 2.

Jake Quickenden with his professional partner Vanessa Bauer, who have been crowned winners of ITV's Dancing On Ice. Picture: Steve Brown/ITV/PA Wire

The group, known for their high energy dance routines and toned physiques, previously announced an 140-date tour of the UK.

Jake, 29, said: ‘I’m looking forward to showing off my new dance moves on tour with The Dreamboys and meeting everyone within such a well-established and professional show.

‘I love having fun and trying new things as life’s too short.

‘I’ve met some of the boys before and they are a great bunch of lads, I hope the fans enjoy the show and I’m looking forward to seeing and meeting everyone on tour.’

The Dreamboys will be performing in Portsmouth in June and October.

The group performed at the Portsmouth theatre in April and October last year.

They will also be appearing in Portsmouth on October 26, but without Jake.

Click here for more information and to book tickets.