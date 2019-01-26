Darth Vader and stormtroopers braced to invade Cascades for Comic Relief 

FUNDRAISERS from a galaxy far, far away will be taking centre stage at a city shopping destination for Red Nose Day.

Characters from the popular Star Wars movie franchise will be visiting Cascades shopping centre in Portsmouth to raise cash for Comic Relief.

Darth Vader, stormtroopers and a number of other well-known characters will be among those massing outside the TK Maxx outlet on Saturday, February 9, from 11am until 3pm.

Visitors will have the chance to pose and have their photos taken with the team – which is being led by Portsmouth’s fundraiser Pompey Stormtrooper.

For details, search ‘Pompey Stormtrooper’ on Facebook.