Debris on A27 Portsmouth is causing cars to suffer punctures this morning 

MOTORISTS are being warned to be vigilant as debris is causing vehicles to suffer punctured tyres.

The A27 eastbound between M27 and A2030 Eastern Road is being affected with reports of at least one lane closure this morning.

Witnesses have reported that up to 15 vehicles have suffered punctures on the road and have been pushed to the hard shoulder.

Highways England tweeted: ‘A27 Eastbound #Cosham, #TrafficOfficers are on scene dealing with debris in the carriageway.

‘Lane 1 (of 3) is closed. Please obey signals.’

One person tweeted that they had counted ‘11 cars/ lorries’ which had suffered punctures this morning as a result of the debris, while another person said 15 vehicles were on the hard shoulder.

