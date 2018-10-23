Decision due on two Portsmouth parking zones which could see drivers pay to park outside their homes

HUNDREDS of drivers in Portsmouth could have to pay for parking outside their homes if two new parking zones are approved.

At this week’s traffic and transport meeting on Thursday the council’s cabinet member for transport, Councillor Lynne Stagg, will either approve or reject plans for two new residents’ parking zones in Southsea, known as MB and MC.

Pub landlord Barry Kewell is not convinced the zones will work

Officers have recommended the proposals go ahead following a public consultation that saw hundreds of people respond. Supporters outweighed objectors.

Permits would cost £30 for a first car.

The MB catchment covers between Goldsmith Avenue and Jessie Road, and Victoria Road North and Fernhurst Road. Drivers would need permits to park from 4pm to 6pm.

The MC zone covers from Campbell Road and Jessie Road to Albert Road, and Victoria Road North to Bath Road. It would stop non-residents parking between 5pm and 7pm.

It is thought the zones will deter non-residents taking spaces away from homeowners.

But the plans have proved divisive with residents. The survey for MC zone garnered 234 comments of support and 225 objections.

Barry Kewell, the landlord of the Northcote Hotel on Francis Avenue, believed the permits would not prove successful. The 69-year-old said: ‘I don’t see how it’s going to help the parking situation, it’s just going to push cars to another area.

‘Because we are so close to Albert Road I don’t think it will work. We found that last time.’

However, one resident of Bath Road disagreed. In their survey response the person, who was not identified in council papers, said: ‘I support the reintroduction of the MC Bramble Road area parking zone in its new proposed form.

‘I am glad that my road will be included in the above zone if it goes ahead.

‘Parking in Bath Road is an utter nightmare in the evenings once the university students have returned from their holidays, and at times I have had one or two very large vans parked opposite my house on a frequent basis.

‘I welcome anything which can be done to ease the difficult parking situation in Portsmouth.’

Support for the MB zone was stronger with 153 in favour of the zone and 95 residents against.

Pam Turton, the council’s assistant director for transport, said: ‘Resident parking zones are only put in when residents ask for them.

‘It is important that we respond to residents’ concerns, and try to help improve situations where resident parking is made difficult because of the local area.

‘For MB and MC zones residents experienced difficulty parking at certain times, while some were affected by commuters or commercial vehicles parking for long periods of time.’