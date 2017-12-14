Decorations needed to brighten up sleigh

FIREFIGHTERS at Cosham Fire Station has appealed for the public’s help in decorating their Santa sleigh in time for Christmas.
Every year crews put on a festive party for children at the Queen Alexandra Hospital which includes a visit from Father Christmas.
Yesterday the fire station tweeted: ‘This year we have a blank canvass Red #Santa Sleigh.
‘We are looking for help to decorate it plus music & lights.
‘We have a 12v power source.
‘Any help greatly appreciated.’
The team also posted a picture of the blank sleigh outside the station, in Wayte Street.
If you can help with the decorations contact the station on Twitter or call on 02392 855180.