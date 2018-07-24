Dehumidifier causes tower block fire in Portsmouth

A FIRE that broke out in the hallway of a ground-floor flat left a man needing hospital treatment.

A dehumidifier was the cause of a fire at Hayes Court on Victoria Road North in Southsea, at 4am yesterday.

Fire crews from Southsea, Cosham, Havant and Portchester worked to put out the fire in the early hours of the morning.

The South Central Ambulance said the occupier of the flat, 30, was taken to QA Hospital for further treatment as a result of smoke inhalation – but that his condition was not serious or life-threatening.

A resident who saw the incident unfold said the fire brigade acted quickly in putting the fire out.