Delays of up to 50 minutes after accident on M27 between Fareham and Portsmouth

MOTORISTS can expect delays of up to 50 minutes after an accident on the M27 between Fareham and Portsmouth.

ROMANSE tweeted that traffic was slow moving on the eastbound carriageway between Junction 9 at Whiteley to Junction 12 due to an earlier accident.

The vehicles involved are now on the hard shoulder but delays of up to 50 minutes remain.

Highways England also reported that one lane had been closed on the Junction 11 westbound exit and a lane is also closed on the Junction 10 eastbound access.