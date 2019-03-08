Delays on M27 after vehicle breaks down and blocks lane

Have your say

A BROKEN down vehicle is causing disruption on the M27 this morning.

One lane is blocked on the Westbound carriageway at J8/A3024 Windhover Interchange Bursledon.

Motorists are being warned that there are ‘delays on approach’.

ROMANSE tweeted: ‘#M27 Westbound - One lane remains BLOCKED due to broken down vehicle at J8/A3024 #Windhover Interchange #Bursledon, delays on approach.’

