Demolition work is almost complete on Portsmouth’s Drift in the City bar 

WORKERS are demolishing a former city centre bar to make way for a new public space.

Portsmouth’s former Drift in the City bar is being levelled to create an open area off Guildhall Sqaure, near the war memorial as part of regeneration of the city centre.

Ben Dowling, cabinet member for regeneration, said: ‘This is something that is really key to the city and it will open up new views and walkways between Victoria Park and the train station.

‘It will also allow the war memorials to be seen fully as they really have been hidden away for too long.’

The building had been empty since February 2013, apart from a six-month period of temporary occupation.

Plans for landscaping work, which retains the existing trees, and improves views of the war memorial and the entrance to Victoria Park, will be announced by Portsmouth City Council after stakeholders have been consulted.

However the transformation project, which was expected to cost £150,000, was not something everyone at the council was happy with as Tory leader Donna Jones said demolishing the building was ‘short-sighted’.



