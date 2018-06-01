Deputy manager honoured

Have your say

A PRYZM employee is celebrating after being crowned the best deputy manager in the UK.

Natasha Maycock has been recognised by The Deltic Group, which runs the Portsmouth-based nightclub, and honoured for her outstanding contributions to the business.

As well as being named Deputy Manager of the Year for the South region, she also scooped the coveted national title, beating off stiff competition from around the country.

Natasha said: ‘I really enjoy my job and to receive this recognition is an added bonus.

‘PRYZM is a great place to work and I’m lucky to be part of a brilliant team.’

Regional director Ged Gorrie enthused: ‘Natasha has developed her skills over the years.

‘She demonstrates a flair and maturity that will stand her well for the future.’