Determined disabled Portsmouth fundraiser Paul completes row round the Isle of Wight in preparation for English Channel attempt

A VETERAN who had locked-in syndrome for 12 years and has to use a wheelchair has completed a row around the Isle of Wight as part of training for his final fundraising challenge.

Paul Smith OBE from Cosham will row the English Channel in May to raise money for the Breast Cancer Haven Wessex in Titchfield.

Paul Smith, who will row across the Channel for Breast Cancer Care in Titchfield

The 60-year-old suffered a serious head injury after he was in a car accident back in 1991, which was followed by a 12-year period of locked-in syndrome.

READ MORE: Paul reveals Channel rowing plan

The accident left him unable to carry out basic tasks meaning he needs a lot of help but the Royal Navy veteran refused to let the injury beat him and instead has gone on to compete several major challenges in support of charities and raised over £2m.

He said: ‘I feel excited. It’s going to be different, it’s going to be hard, but a bit of pain is nothing compared to what kids and adults suffering from cancer are going through.’

Paul Smith is getting ready to row round the Isle of Wight as part of his bid to cross the English Channel

Other charity challenges Paul has undertaken include pushing himself in his wheelchair from Plymouth to the Emirates Stadium, climbing the rock of Gibraltar, abseiling and skydiving.

Paul was inspired to raise money for the charity after his friend Marjorie Walker died last year. Marjorie was the former chair of Portsmouth Breast Friends, based at Queen Alexandra Hospital and helped raise funds to open Breast Cancer Haven in previous years.

He said: ‘She told me that I was an inspiration to her but what she didn’t realise was how inspirational she was to me.’

Paul is hoping to complete what will be his final charity challenge in six hours.

He said: ‘I’m on the rowing machine a lot. I have to do weights that I can manage. Because of my injuries, I have to be careful so there’s always somebody there for me.

‘I have a technical rowing coach who is fantastic and giving up her time for free.’

He added: ‘I’ve been given two chances in life and now I’m 60, this challenge is a way to celebrate that.’

Heidi Rehman, community fundraiser at Breast Cancer Haven Wessex said: ‘We are in awe of Paul’s strength and determination.

‘His motivation to help people in the South of England who have received a breast cancer diagnosis is so inspiring. We are so grateful for his support.’

To support Paul, please visit justgiving.com/fundraising/challengethechannel.