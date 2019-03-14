Difficult driving conditions warning as Met Office issue 50mph wind alert for Portsmouth 

Have your say

A YELLOW weather warning has been issued for strong winds over the weekend.

The Met Office have issued the alert for between 4am and 9pm on Saturday for Portsmouth and the surrounding areas.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for the weekend. Picture: Habibur Rahman

According to the current forecast, heavy rain is also predicted and gusts of up to 51mph could batter the city for large parts of the day.

The official warning on the Met Office’s website reads: ‘A spell of strong winds is expected to affect southern UK, the strongest winds adjacent to coasts in the west and south.

‘A developing area of low pressure is expected to track across Northern Ireland, northern England and southern Scotland on Saturday.

‘On the southern flank of this system, strong winds are expected, the strongest of these are likely to affect coastal and immediately adjacent regions of the west and south of England and Wales.

‘Gusts of 50-60 mph are expected quite widely, with some more exposed locations seeing wind gusts of around 70 mph, mainly in coastal areas and just inland.’

What can we expect on Saturday?

The forecasters are warning that public transport could be disrupted as a result of the winds.

Here's what to expect between 4am and 9pm on Saturday:

- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves

- Delays to public transport are likely, with longer journey times for rail and bus services.

- Difficult driving conditions are possible, with delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges the main concern.

What is the forecast for Portsmouth?

The current outlook for Saturday is for overcast with highs of 11C, while the weather is set to take a turn later in the day with heavy rain predicted between 9pm and midnight.

Winds of 50mph are being forecast between midday and 6pm and then gusts of 51mph from then until 9pm.