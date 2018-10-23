Dinosaur-themed £500k golf course coming to Isle of Wight in 2019

Have your say

Plans for a new £500,000 dinosaur-themed golf course have been given the green light.

The pre-historic inspired attraction is set to open in Sandown, on the Isle of Wight, for Easter 2019 after councillors approved the plans.

The course will feature life-sized dinosaurs. Picture: Heritage Attractions Ltd

‘Dino Islands… A Golf Adventure’ course will have 18 holes and golfers will have to putt past obstacles like volcanoes, bridges and waterfalls.

The multi-level course will include life-size Dinosaurs plus a number of water features.

The dinosaur-themed golfing adventure is the latest large-scale development planned for Sandham Gardens in Sandown.

Following on from the announcement of the Sky Trail high-level rope course and the addition of Sandham Karts this summer.

Marino Zanti from Heritage Attractions Ltd, the company behind the plans, said: ‘We’re thrilled that the next step in our ambitious plans for Sandham Gardens has been given the go-ahead.

‘The course is being designed and constructed by Rockart UK, international specialists and a market leader in adventure golf design and construction.

‘We believe this development is vital for the regeneration of Sandown and are looking forward to bringing it to life.’

Heritage Attractions Ltd, which owns The Needles: Landmark Attraction, has a 50-year lease with Sandown Town Council to develop Sandham Gardens on the town’s beachfront.