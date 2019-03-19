‘Dire’ warning over   water leak crisis 

WATER firms must plug up massive leaks to stop Britain running dry, union leaders have demanded.

The plea comes after the Environment Agency said urgent changes from private water firms to stop wasting three billion litres of water a day.

Sir James Bevan, chief executive of the organisation, warned the UK won’t be able to meet its water demand in 25 years if the leaks weren’t plugged.

Stuart Fegan, national officer for GMB – which represents water firm workers – said: ‘When the Environment Agency issues dire warnings about the UK running out of water we need to listen.’