Discount store to open at Portsmouth Retail Park this weekend

A RETAILER will create up to 50 new jobs with the opening of its store this weekend, at the newly-opened Portsmouth Retail Park.

Home Bargains has invested approximately £900,000 in its new store, which will be officially opened at 8am on Saturday, May 19.

This will be the company’s first store in Portsmouth, joining more than 450 outlets across the UK.

Joe Morris, operations director at Home Bargains, said: ;We’re thrilled to be launching our first store in Portsmouth and look forward to welcoming customers through the doors.’

The 17,000 sq ft store, which joins Tesco Extra, Costa, Subway, Greggs, Pure Gym and Decathlon at the retail park, will offer shoppers a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food.

Joe added: ‘Portsmouth Retail Park will be a great location for us and we’re proud to be able to offer local people top-branded goods at exceptionally low prices.’

For more information on the ranges available, visit homebargains.co.uk.