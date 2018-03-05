‘Distracted’ boy, 16, hit by car after walking into Portsmouth road ‘listening to music’

Have your say

A BOY suffered a head injury in a crash after crossing a road ‘distracted listening to music,’ police said.

The 16-year-old is being treated for a head injury in hospital after the incident in Highbury Way, Cosham, at 8.15am.

On Twitter Hampshire police said the boy had a ‘lucky escape’ after walking out while having his headphones on.

The roads policing unit posted a photo of the Citroen C3’s damaged windscreen about two hours after the crash.

A message on Twitter said: ‘Cosham, Portsmouth, lucky escape for a young pedestrian crossing the road whilst having headphones on listening to his tunes.

‘Totally distracted as he walked out into a passing vehicle.

‘Minor injuries.’

The force confirmed Monday’s incident.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Officers were called just before 8.15am on Monday, March 5 to a road traffic collision on Highbury Way, Cosham, Portsmouth.

‘The collision involved a pedestrian and a Citroen C3.

‘The pedestrian was a 16-year-old boy from Portsmouth.

‘The driver of the Citreon C3 was a 31-year-old woman from Portsmouth.

‘The pedestrian sustained a head injury and is being treated in hospital.’

Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101 quoting 44180083559.