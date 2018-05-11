Divide over future of Portsmouth homeless bus as founders speak of ‘heartbreak’

Volunteers are working to make a success of an innovative way to give a safe bed to a dozen homeless people a night after kind-hearted people donated thousands of pounds to get it running.

But more than five months after a double-decker bus refitted to house Portsmouth’s most vulnerable took up its place outside St Agatha’s Church in Landport, questions have been raised over its current state and how often it has been used.

Problems keeping it fully operational have led to frustration and ‘heartbreak’, with donors and the fundraising pair who came up with the idea on one side, and those running it standing opposite.

There have been unforeseeable setbacks for the bus, run by the Robert Dolling Project, with thieves twice breaking in, a power supply failing, battles with insurers to get cover and most recently the front step has come loose and needs welding.

Volunteers are currently clearing up inside and around the bus, as huge amounts of donations given to the project, aid for Syria stored there by its former caretaker and rubbish dumped by former occupants are still there.

Determined Alistair Thompson, from the project, told The News it relies on volunteers, with a major clear-up taking place this week, adding: ‘We will re-open the bus.’

But Joanne Vines and Sammy Barcroft, who led a £6,000 fundraising bid to refit the former Stagecoach bus, have said they are ‘frustrated’ it is sitting unused.

‘Sammy and I are heartbroken that this bus has not been used like we assumed it would be by the people who took over from the Robert Dolling Project,’ Joanne said.

‘We are very disappointed in the housekeeping standard and the standard of the bus.

‘We are very disappointed – we’re very frustrated.’

Fundraising calls led to dozens of people contributing cash to fund the makeover of the double-decker, with Joanne determined to provide 12 new beds for the homeless.

A living room, bunk beds and kitchen were installed as part of the complete refit.

Vince Barnes, a singer-songwriter in the Portsmouth-based five-piece Free from Gravity band, handed over the £1,000 proceeds from a fundraising gig.

The 54-year-old, of Clarence Parade, Southsea, said: ‘My concern is that we as a band put in £1,000 to the project not for it to sit outside and a lot of rubbish develop around it but to help homeless people.

‘For me it’s really frustrating doing all this and it’s sat outside a church.

‘There are still people sitting on the streets and this would be ideal for them.’

The News took part in fundraising with members of the newsroom running around 1000 Lakeside to donate around £800 last summer in an effort dubbed Running for The Bus.

But keeping the charitable service functional and viable after it was officially handed over to the Robert Dolling Project at Fratton Park on November 26 last year has not proved as easy as just kitting out the bus.

Left to right, Alistair Thompson, Leo Ciccarone, Cllr Steve Pitt, and Paul Hartley, who have done so much to support the on-going project '''Picture by: Malcolm Wells (180413-4599)

Fire safety checks revealed the net curtains on the bus were not up to scratch and insurers were initially left bemused at the project’s application for cover.

Religious leaders at St Agatha’s Church stepped in and organised insurance – and provided a power supply when the bus’s own battery failed.

Its doors opened in December but volunteers quickly realised people keen to use the bus needed two bunks – one to sleep in and another to store their array of bags.

Condensation in the bus forced it to periodically shut so a dehumidifier could be run for 24 hours, making it ready for use once more.

Alistair Thompson inside of the recently trashed bus

Then in April the bus was broken into once during the week, and again on the Saturday The News highlighted the first break-in.

Accumulated waste has not yet been cleared, with Alistair saying a team are in this week to clear it bit by bit – as rubble sacks and a skip could not fit on site.

Alistair said: ‘The bus, once we’ve got it clean, Steve Pitt and a team of volunteers are on there on Thursday to finish bagging up, we’re hiring a van on Friday to remove everything.

‘It’s progressing, we think we’ve found a new caretaker for the bus, which means we can move forward.’

Joanne Vines and Sammy Ellen at the wheel

But Alistair admits running the project is no straightforward task. When initially taking up the bus from Joanne and Sammy, he sought advice from the Society of St James’ chief executive – who said professionally-run it would cost about £250,000 a year.

‘Looking at the research he was absolutely on the money,’ Alistair said.

‘At that rate we can’t do a professional operation and paid staff 24/7 so we wanted to go down the volunteer route – it fitted with the those of Sammy and Jo and what they were doing.

‘That’s what we’re trying to do and still do.’

He added: ‘If we went down that (professional) route, the bus would still be shut up and so we tried to do it on a volunteer basis.’ Anyone keen to take part in running the bus is welcome to join, or take over, he added.

He’s relying on volunteers to clear up the bus – and has already found a new caretaker to live in the bus alongside homeless people.

Former bus caretaker Russell Allen, 30, whose last known address was at the bus, is currently wanted on a warrant issued by a judge at Portsmouth Crown Court to answer a charge of grievous bodily harm over an incident on October 15, last year.

The team behind the project say they are picking up the pieces after it was forced to shut after the two break-ins, one between April 11-12 and one on April 14, partly witnessed by Alistair.

He said: ‘Someone had broken in the driver’s side window.

‘They were coming out as I got in there (in my car).

But now secure, again thanks to volunteers including Central Southsea ward councillor Steve Pitt, the bus is soon to open once more.

Alistair said: ‘Hopefully from next week we’ll have someone living on board again and once all the checks on that person are all done, hopefully we can start taking people back on board, which is really good.

‘We’re progressing, it’s a slow process.

‘If we had a quarter of a million it would be done, but we don’t.’

At its peak before it shut mid-April, the bus had four to five people a night, plus caretaker Russell.

Alistair said shutting the bus was heartbreaking, with him fearing a young couple who had been staying there instead preparing to go back on the streets instead of separate hostels.

‘I would hope when the bus is open we’ll welcome them with open arms,’ he said.