Does this Portsmouth pub have the worst Wetherspoons carpet in the country? 

AS well as cheap drinks and food, Wetherspoons is famed for having uniquely designed carpets for each of its 900 pubs across the country.

The bespoke nature of the pub chain’s flooring came to light in 2016 when the company revealed that no two designs are the same.

Each of the carpets are made by Devon-based manufacturer Axminster Carpets and cost Wetherspoons up to £30,000 each. They have to be partially handmade on old fashioned looms because they have more than the usual six colours.

Since the pub chain confirmed that each carpet was unique, they have inspired Tumblr blogs as well as social media accounts which aim to document all 900 different ones.

READ MORE: Wetherspoons pub in Portsmouth evacuated and closed as firefighters tackle kitchen blaze

A Twitter account called ‘Wetherspoons Carpet of the Week‏’ is currently travelling around the country trying to review and rate all of the different flooring designs.

The Isambard Kingdom Brunel pub in Guiildhall Walk, might have the worst Wetherspoons carpet in the country. Picture Ian Hargreaves (171243-1)

Since launching in September 2018, the account has reviewed dozens of Spoons carpets so far and according to them the worst one in the country is in Portsmouth.

The Isambard Kingdom Brunel has been given the measly score of 0.7/10 by Wetherspoons Carpet of the Week.

In the review for the carpet at the Guildhall Walk pub, the said: ‘#WCOTW is The Isambard Kingdom Brunel, Portsmouth.

‘Historic, grand, majestic, stature. None of these words should go near this carpet.

‘This carpet is in a very sorry state, but beyond it’s condition the pattern itself is dull and uninspired, exceedingly bland. Sad. Score: 0.7/10.’

In response to the review of Isambard Kingdom Brunel’s flooring, the pub chain said that they have ‘never had any complaints’ about it from customers.

READ MORE: Portsmouth Wetherspoons pub throws open its doors again just a day after a kitchen fire sparked an evacuation

Wetherspoons spokesman Eddie Gershon explained: ‘We pride ourselves on our carpets.

‘The person behind the Twitter account has his own likes and dislikes.

‘The fact that he has given The Isambard Kingdom Brunel a low score is his personal view.

‘We have never had any complaints about the carpet from our customers.’

The account has given the lowest possible score of 0/10 to two Spoons, including one at Gatwick Airport, because they don't have carpets.

It means Isambard Kingdom Brunel has the lowest rating for pubs with an actual carpet.