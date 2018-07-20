Doggie Fun Day at Port Solent - in pictures

Bow Wow’s at No.7 hosted the Doggie Fun Day at Port Solent with awards going to the prettiest bitch, golden oldie, most handsome dog and best in show.

Other dogs jumped for victory in the agility and games classes.

Owner Karen Hassan said: ‘We had over 100 dogs signed up to the different classes. We usually have more but the weather is very hot at the moment which is why there are less than previous years, but everyone enjoyed all the different activities.’

This is the third year Karen has organised the fun day and this year it raised money for local charity Hounds for Heroes, which trains dogs for injured and disabled men and women from the armed forces and the emergency services.